Audrey Rogers
  Audrey Rogers, age 93 of Fort Payne, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mrs. Rogers was born on January 18, 1926 to the late Sherman & Alice Pike Jolley in Dekalb County, Alabama.

  Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers will be 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

  She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Susan & Rex Hairel and Judy & Danny Mills; son, Tommy Jolley; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

  She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Rogers; parents; children, Floyd Rogers, Rickey Rogers, Ronnie Rogers, Jerry Rogers, Troy Rogers, and Pat Wilson.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home Chapel
3801 Gault Avenue North
Fort Payne, AL 35967
