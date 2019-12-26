Audrey Rogers, age 93 of Fort Payne, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mrs. Rogers was born on January 18, 1926 to the late Sherman & Alice Pike Jolley in Dekalb County, Alabama.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers will be 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Susan & Rex Hairel and Judy & Danny Mills; son, Tommy Jolley; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Rogers; parents; children, Floyd Rogers, Rickey Rogers, Ronnie Rogers, Jerry Rogers, Troy Rogers, and Pat Wilson.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.