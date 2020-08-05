Jacky V. Roden
Buy Now

Mr. Jacky V. Roden, age 78, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery @ Crossville. The family will receive friends from 11am-2pm, prior to the service, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Ronnie Jetton.

Survivors

Wife: Myra Brown Roden

Daughters: Lisa (Johnny) Osborn, Sharon (Brian) Collins, and Kim Roden

Selected Daughter: Amy (Corey) Matthews

Sister: Yvonne (John) Hyde

Brother: Jerry (Paulette) Roden

Grandchildren: Adam (Fallon) Collins, Johnnie Osborn, Jay (Lyndsey) Brown, and Maggie Brown

10 ½ Great Grandchildren

Mr. Roden was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Ashley Williams Barnes

Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel      

To plant a tree in memory of Jacky Roden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.