Mr. Jacky V. Roden, age 78, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery @ Crossville. The family will receive friends from 11am-2pm, prior to the service, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Ronnie Jetton.
Survivors
Wife: Myra Brown Roden
Daughters: Lisa (Johnny) Osborn, Sharon (Brian) Collins, and Kim Roden
Selected Daughter: Amy (Corey) Matthews
Sister: Yvonne (John) Hyde
Brother: Jerry (Paulette) Roden
Grandchildren: Adam (Fallon) Collins, Johnnie Osborn, Jay (Lyndsey) Brown, and Maggie Brown
10 ½ Great Grandchildren
Mr. Roden was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Ashley Williams Barnes
