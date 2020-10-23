Brenda Henson Hunter, 79, of Garner, NC, passed away on September 19, 2020, following a 13-year decline from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents Ed and Helen Henson.
She is survived by her adult children, Zanna Worsham Swann and Misty Hunter Flake Peace, and former second husband, Edward DeWayne Hunter of Fort Payne, AL, with whom she helped establish Flame Refractories, Inc. in North Carolina during the early 1970’s and until she left in the late 1980’s.
She leaves behind four grandchildren Ciera Cipriani, Samantha Flake Justice, Charlotte Flake and Hunter Flake. A memorial service with her immediate family will be held in Charlotte in late November.