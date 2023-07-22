Death notices

Joseph Payne
Ider
Joseph Payne, 12, of Ider, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Erlanger Hospital. Funeral service was held Sunday, July 16, 2023, at New Life Ministries with Bro. Jeff Watkins officiating, with burial in Fuller Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home directed.
Jamie Gonzalez Ramirez
Geraldine
Jamie Gonzalez Ramirez, 15, died July 14, 2023. Funeral service will be Sunday July 23, at 12 p.m. in the Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Geraldine Funeral Home is directing.
Arvil Ronald Wilson
Douglas
Arvil Ronald Wilson, 81, of Douglas, died Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral services were Thursday, July 20, 2023 from the graveside of Piney Grove Cemetery, with burial following. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Sandra Kay Vanover
Dutton
Sandra Kay Vanover, 74, of Dutton, died July 19, 2023. Visitation only was held Friday, July 21, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Darek Todd Anderson
Section
Darek Todd Anderson, 56, of Section died Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Haigwood Cemetery with Bro. Shannon Hilley, Bro. Jeff Slaton & Bro. Dennis Mitchell officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing
Duward Lamar Mitchell
Fort Payne
Duward Lamar Mitchell, 82, of Fort Payne, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Funeral services were Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin Maness
Fyffe
Alvin Maness, 90, of Fyffee, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He requested no visition or funeral service. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.