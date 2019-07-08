Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Wayne Devan Lowe, 79, who passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. The Reverend Don Graham will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Devan was born on July 24, 1939 in DeKalb County, Alabama. He was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and was a 1958 graduate of Etowah High School. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith. The name Devan Lowe Inc. is a sign of pride and devotion to a lifelong business that he loved. Devan was a wholesaler of cars at heart. He enjoyed the thrill of being up on the auction block at a sale. At the dealership, he cherished meeting customers and sharing stories with them. He loved a challenge and his lifelong dream was to own a Cadillac dealership. In the early seventies, he became the owner of Lowe Buick Oldsmobile Pontiac GMC in Fort Payne. He realized his dream in 1974 when he opened Lowe Oldsmobile Cadillac in Rome Georgia. In 1983, he opened Devan Lowe Lincoln Mercury in Rainbow City. His dream was realized again in 1992 when he added the Pontiac Cadillac GMC franchises to the Rainbow City dealership.
Throughout his career, Devan received many awards and honors and was a strong supporter of the local community. In 2004, he was named Alabama’s TIME Dealer of the Year, one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious honors. In 2003, he was awarded the 2003 Gold Retailer of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association. He served as the chairman of The Chamber, Gadsden & Etowah County in 2003 and was presented the Bobby Austin Community Improvement Award from The Chamber in 2007. Along with his wife, Hilda, he was an Alexis de Tocqueville giver to the United Way of Etowah County.
Devan was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Marshall Lowe and Mavis Evelyn Traylor Lowe. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Hilda Flowers Lowe; his two daughters, Kimberly Lowe Jolly (Russell) and Kendall Lowe Hamilton (Mark); his grandchildren, Jordan Lowe Jolly, Katelyn Jade Jolly, and Kimberly Lauren Jolly; his brothers Rex Lowe and Larry (Cindy) Lowe; his sister Ann (Randy) Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers are Russell Jolly, Mark Hamilton, Jordan Jolly, Rex Lowe, Larry Lowe, Randy Ross, Lee Willis, and Dave King. Honorary pallbearers are Mack Cooper, Kenny Parker, Ray Ingram, Larry Maxey, and all current and former employees of Devan Lowe Inc.
The family extends special thanks to his nurses Amanda Johnson and Mattie Mayne with ProHealth Hospice, Dr. Jason Ayres and staff, UAB Hospital and staff, Pastor Tommy Marshall, and Funeral Director Charles Scott.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Way of Etowah County, P.O. Box 1175, Gadsden, AL 35902 or Don Graham Revival Ministry; make check to Elkton Road Baptist Church, 19740 Elkton Road, Athens, AL 35614 (designate to Don Graham Revival Ministry).