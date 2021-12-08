Charles Ray Wright, 82, of the Fischer community, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home.
He was born in DeKalb County on September 15, 1939 to the late Herman Lee Wright and Nobia S. Boozer Wright.
Charlie was a carpenter and worked for the City of Fort Payne in the Building/Maintenance department until his retirement. He was a member of New Oregon United Methodist Church where he served with the mission team for 31 years.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Ian Conerly and Rev. Terry Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Fischer Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Oregon United Methodist Missions Fund.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Patsy Elrod Wright; children Kim Kerby (Glenn) and Chuck Wright (Natalie); grandchildren Josh McWilliams (Kerry), Emily Higdon (Jayson), Crystal Womack (Chad), Dakota Wright (Briley), Tanner Wright (Alli), and Isabelle Wright; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Marcus, Lottie, Addie, Sam, Drew, Cason, Holden, Brasher, Karson, Raylan, and Owen; brother Billy Wright; and sisters Sarah Nelson and Brenda Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Helen Adkins.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.