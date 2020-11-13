Wanda Fischer Burnett, 89, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born December 8, 1930 to the late Erby J. and Mary Jane Sampley Fischer. She was retired from V.I. Prewett and Son Hosiery and a member of Asbury Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fischer Cemetery with Rev. Larry Cochran officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Grimes; brother, Larry Cochran; sister, Ann Johnson; six grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Burnett; daughter, Sandra Lee Killian; and son, David J. Burnett.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.