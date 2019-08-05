William Thomas Downer (Bill), 67, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on July 9, 2019. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on October 6, 1951 to William Carl Downer and Lola Faulkner Downer. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Peter Martin. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele Seely Downer; daughter, Candy (Jason) Teague; his beloved grandson, Jase Avery Teague; and his sister, Helen (Simon) Martin, along with several other extended family members. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Fort Payne, Alabama, 970 Mountain View Dr, Fort Payne at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2019.