MARGARET JUANITA JONES RICHARDSON
Collinsville
March 11, 1924 Age 97 March 14, 2021
Graveside Services:
Killian Cemetery
1 PM, Thursday
March 18, 2021
Survivors:
Children:
Bill (Kathy) Richardson
Lori (Tim) Gordy
Grand Children:
Lauren Nicole Richardson
Ryan James Richardson
Rebekah Anne Tafoya
Phillip Wayne Gunter
6 Great Grand Children
And a host of Nieces, Nephews,
Relatives and Friends.
Minister:
Pastor Carol Gollott
Casket Bearers:
Darrel Brown, Mark Petty
Brett Hulsey, Caleb Wallace
Landon Hulsey, Ronnie McReynolds
COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL
HOME DIRECTING
Ms. Richardson died at
Collinsville Health and Rehab on
Sunday March 14, 2021
Ms. Richardson’s family will receive Friends
At the funeral home on March 18,
2021 from 11:30-12;30.
She was preceded in death by her
Husbands: Jim Richardson.
ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19
PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED
AT ALL TIMES. AND MASK ARE REQUIRED.