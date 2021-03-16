Margaret Juanita Jones Richardson
MARGARET JUANITA JONES RICHARDSON

Collinsville

March 11, 1924 Age 97 March 14, 2021

 

Graveside Services:

Killian Cemetery

1 PM, Thursday

March 18, 2021

 

Survivors:

Children:

Bill (Kathy) Richardson

Lori (Tim) Gordy

Grand Children:

 Lauren Nicole Richardson

Ryan James Richardson

Rebekah Anne Tafoya

Phillip Wayne Gunter

6 Great Grand Children 

And a host of Nieces, Nephews, 

Relatives and Friends.

 

Minister:

Pastor Carol Gollott

 

Casket Bearers:

Darrel Brown, Mark Petty

Brett Hulsey, Caleb Wallace

Landon Hulsey, Ronnie McReynolds

 

 

COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL

HOME DIRECTING

 

Ms. Richardson died at 

Collinsville Health and Rehab on

Sunday March 14, 2021

Ms. Richardson’s family will receive Friends

At the funeral home on March 18, 

2021 from 11:30-12;30.

She was preceded in death by her

Husbands: Jim Richardson.

  

  ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19 

 PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED

AT ALL TIMES. AND MASK ARE REQUIRED.

