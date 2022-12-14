Funeral Services will be at 11AM Friday, December 16, 2022 at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden, Alabama for Ula Mae Crabtree Hardeman, who passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until 11am prior to the service. A graveside committal service will follow at 2pm at Mountain Home Baptist cemetery in Henagar, Alabama. Rev Donnie Yarbrough will officiate. Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Hardeman was born in Henagar, Dekalb County, Alabama on February 17, 1926. Her father was Charlie "Cap" Columbus Crabtree and her mother was Bertie Chambers Crabtree. She was raised on Sand Mountain. She attended Popular Springs School located south of Ider in the 30's. She married Nelson Douglas Hardeman on September 13, 1943. They moved to East Gadsden in 1956. She received her Highschool diploma through the Adult Education Center in Gadsden in May, 1962. She was a graduate of the 21st Class of Practical Nursing at the Alabama School of Trades and worked as a LPN at Gadsden Regional Hospital for almost 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Glencoe. She was an active member at George Wallace Senior Citizen center in Glencoe. She died at her home at Silver Shadows Senior Apartments in Glencoe. She was 96 years old.
She is predeceased by her husband, Nelson Douglas Hardeman; brothers and sisters in law Audrey Matthew Crabtree and Madeline, Hulon Lamar "Lee" Crabtree and Lorretta, Calvin Cooledge Crabtree and Katherine and Herbert Hoover Crabtree and Dora; and three half brothers by Rosa Dean Crabtree: Henry Clarence Crabtree and Lorabelle, Albert Crabtree who passed at age one, and Marvin Edward Crabtree and Juanita.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Hardeman Laurienti and son in law William Joseph Laurienti of Hiram, Georgia; God children Ashley Stansell, Andrew Stansell, Johnny Puckett, and Meghan Puckett; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Thanks to all the staff at the George Wallace Senior Citizen Center and all the nurses and staff of Enhabit Hospice. And special thanks to all the caregivers who helped care for mother over the past couple of years: Jane Clayton, Hannah Chapman, Linda Wright, Karen Sims, Lisa Naylor, Krystal Duran, Jordan Clark, Peggy Autrey, Brenda Patterson, Deena Williams, Audrey Jenkins, Wanda Brown, Mary Wyatt, and Kristy Williams.