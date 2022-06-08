Evelyn Bell Hansard, 97, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away on June 6, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama.
Evelyn was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Cecil Ernest and Katie Mae Shields Bell on August 20, 1924.
She graduated from Valley Head High School and attended the University of Chattanooga. She worked at Dupont and later as the headmaster’s secretary at Girls’ Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She returned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduating with a BS in elementary education, teaching first grade at Valley Head Elementary School.
She was a member of the Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a troop leader in Girl Scouts, an avid gardener, a voracious reader, a dedicated Braves baseball fan, and a lifelong member of the Methodist church.
Evelyn is preceded in death by Henry Orval Hansard and William Overton Davenport, Jr. (the father of her children).
Evelyn is survived by Margaret Davenport Martin (Dwight) of Fort Payne, Alabama; Patricia Davenport Johnson (Sam) of Montgomery, Alabama; and Elizabeth Davenport Long (Raymond) of Auburn, Alabama. Grandchildren are Will Martin (Julie); Libby Pope (Jonathan); Joe Johnson (Jan); Courtney Johnson (Burt); Wes Long (Cory); and Katie Long. Great-Grandchildren are Meg Martin, Lilly Martin, Charlie Pope, Liz Pope, Kayleigh Greer, Shaina Greer, Lux Ritchie, Perrin Long and Ivy Long.
Private funeral services will be held in Valley Head, Alabama, at a later date. Arrangements are by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Auburn, Alabama.
Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or a favorite charity.