Ruby Louise Davis
Buy Now

Mrs. Ruby Louise Davis, age 71, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

Funeral: Graveside Service at 11:00 AM on Monday 5-4-20 at Liberty Hill Cemetery

Visitation: Sunday 5-3-20 from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Liberty Hill Cemetery

Officiating: Rev. Donny Hilyer & Ricky Keith

She is survived by:

Husband: Charles Bukley

Sons: Duncan Davis, Dennis Davis (Tina), Ricky Don Davis (Melissa) & Derek Davis

Daughter: Treana Davis (Tom)

Brothers: Joseph Clark, Walter Clark & Billy Clark

Sisters: Naomi Chandler & Wanda Whipkey

12 Grandchildren & 4 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Grady Clark & Mary Louise Keith Clark and 5 Siblings

Pallbearers: Chris Davis, Stacy Bowman, Justin Davis, Byron Beason, Dylan Davis & Ethan Davis

Honorary Pallbearer: Phoenix Lindsey

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com.                              

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.