Mrs. Ruby Louise Davis, age 71, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 11:00 AM on Monday 5-4-20 at Liberty Hill Cemetery
Visitation: Sunday 5-3-20 from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Liberty Hill Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. Donny Hilyer & Ricky Keith
She is survived by:
Husband: Charles Bukley
Sons: Duncan Davis, Dennis Davis (Tina), Ricky Don Davis (Melissa) & Derek Davis
Daughter: Treana Davis (Tom)
Brothers: Joseph Clark, Walter Clark & Billy Clark
Sisters: Naomi Chandler & Wanda Whipkey
12 Grandchildren & 4 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Grady Clark & Mary Louise Keith Clark and 5 Siblings
Pallbearers: Chris Davis, Stacy Bowman, Justin Davis, Byron Beason, Dylan Davis & Ethan Davis
Honorary Pallbearer: Phoenix Lindsey
