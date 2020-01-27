Mrs. Zennie Sue Rogers Jones age 85 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Hallmark officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 26th form 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Son: Paul Rogers of Rome, GA
Brothers: Rayborn “Buck” Wilborn and wife Myrtle
Alton Wilborn and wife Sybil
Preceded in Death
Husbands: Herman Rogers & Eldrige Jones
Grandson: Jeff Rogers
Father: Jesse Wilborn
Mother: Rosie Wilborn