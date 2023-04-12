Greta Combs Stiefel
Rainsville
Greta Combs Stiefel, 69, of Rainsville, died Apr. 9, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Apr. 12 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Bryant Bowlin, Roger Graham, and Byron Fricks officiating. Burial to follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apr. 12 prior to service at the funeral home.
Darlene Kay LaDavia “Nana”
Rainsville
Darlene Kay LaDavia “Nana”, 73, of Rainsville, died Apr. 5, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Kenneth Collins
Pisgah
Kenneth Collins, 81, of Pisgah, died Apr. 8, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Apr. 11 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Deon Black officiating. Burial followed in Henagar Memorial Park.
Justin Kyle Nevinski
Geraldine
Justin Kyle Nevinski, 34, of Geraldine, died Apr. 5, 2023. Memorial services are 4 p.m. Apr. 12 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Apr. 12 prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Justin Nevinski Memorial Fund at Liberty Bank in Geraldine.
Frankie Joe Swearengin, Jr.
Albertville
Frankie Joe Swearengin, Jr., 36, of Albertville, died Apr. 7, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Brandon Chitwood
Sylvania
Brandon Chitwood, 51, of Sylvania, died Apr. 6, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Apr. 9 at Sylvania Baptist Church with Revs. David Starling and Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.