Mrs. Martha Evelyn Jacoway, age 96, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Collinsville Nursing Home.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Sunday 8-18-19 at Glenwood Cemetery
Burial: Glenwood Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. Jim Russell & Rev. Ricky Smith
Mrs. Jacoway was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne. She truly loved the outdoors, working in her yard and watching her birds. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Survivors:
Children: Linda Ann Brock (Bob), Martha Nell Jacoway & Bill Jacoway (Lisa)
Brother: Joe Cantey
Grandchildren: Kimberly A. Tinley (Jack), Brad Jacoway (Jade), Craig Jacoway & Lauren Kroeger (Ben)
Great-Grandchildren: Reid Jacoway, Owen Jacoway, Liam Jacoway & Brayden Kroeger
Preceded in death by:
Husband: William Van Jacoway Jr.
Siblings: Annelle Thompson & Mary Alice Chester
Parents: Joseph & Nellie Cantay
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Ave. N. Fort Payne, AL 35967
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com