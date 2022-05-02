Ronald Terry Shirley, 72, of Valley Head, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born March 27, 1950 to the late Dalph and Flora Lacy Shirley.
Terry worked for Heil, Inc. and enjoyed hunting with his grandchildren and Auburn football. He loved spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. John Keefe officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anita Shirley; daughters Dawn McCord (Jason) and Brandi Green (Farley); grandchildren Luke Posey (Kelsey), Jessica Parham (Alex), Will Green, and Baylee Green; great-grandson, Kase Parham; sister, Becky Proctor. He had several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Nichole Shirley and brother Larry Shirley.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.