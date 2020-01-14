Ellen “Millie” Eberhart Mitchell, 73, Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church and was a cashier at Lowe’s.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Ben McCurdy officiating. Burial will follow in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. time of service.
She is survived by her children Gregg Mitchell and wife, Krystal and Andrea Harris and husband, Hernando; sister, Barbara Ledbetter and husband, Wayne; brothers, George Eberhart and wife, Vickie and Fred Eberhart; grandchildren, Bre Mitchell, Anthony and Lauren Mitchell, and Andrew Harris; and great-grandson, Chase Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson and Pauline Casey Eberhart, daughter, Angela Mitchell, and sister, Maudean Fike.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.