Bill Morton
Dutton
Bill Morton, 75, of Dutton, died Feb. 12, 2023 at Hunstville Hospital. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Pleasant Hill Church with Rev. Glenn York officiating and burial following. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Vicky Tiner
Fort Payne
Vicky Tiner, 77, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 10, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Revs. Donny Hilyer and Donnie Miller officiating. Burial followed in Adamsburg Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Randale Wallace “Wally” Burt, Jr.
Fort Payne
Randale Wallace “Wally” Burt, Jr., 37, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 10, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.