Samantha Sue Daniel
Miss Samantha Sue Daniel, 39, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Prater and Rev. Cates Noles officiating.  

Burial will follow at Black Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 3 p.m.

She is survived by her mother Nina Sue Daniel; sister Angela Daniel; chosen brothers Jeremy Faulkner and Eric Faulkner; special aunt and uncle Letha and Phillip Prater and son Phillip II; niece Kaitlyn Barnard; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Steve Daniel.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Friday, August 27, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home
3801 Gault Ave. N
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Friday, August 27, 2021
3:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home
3801 Gault Ave. N
Fort Payne, AL 35967
