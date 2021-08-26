Miss Samantha Sue Daniel, 39, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Prater and Rev. Cates Noles officiating.
Burial will follow at Black Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 3 p.m.
She is survived by her mother Nina Sue Daniel; sister Angela Daniel; chosen brothers Jeremy Faulkner and Eric Faulkner; special aunt and uncle Letha and Phillip Prater and son Phillip II; niece Kaitlyn Barnard; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Steve Daniel.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.