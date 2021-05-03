Edwin Eugene Mathews, 87, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.
He was born October 13, 1933 to the late Henry Lee and Ruby Massey Mathews. Mr. Mathews was a faithful member of Ruhama Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ruhama Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Murdock and Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
Burial will follow in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 p.m.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Ruhama Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children Dennis Mathews (Barbara), Jan Cook (Craig), Vickie Greene (Paul), and Annette Wright (Dion); sister Gladys Wallace; grandchildren Nicholas Mathews, Laura Mathews, Julia Mathews, Desiree Cook, Colby Mathews, Skyler Mathews, Starla White, Shawne Greene, Sethe Greene, and Lindsey Wright; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mathews, son Daniel Mathews, granddaughter Brianna Cook, and brothers J.L. and Ray Mathews.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.