James Michael Bone, Sr., age 72 of Fort Payne, passed away on August 13, 2021.
Mr. Bone was born on July 7, 1949 in DeKalb County. He worked many years in several hosiery mills in Fort Payne but spent the last 11 years in the Automotive Department at Walmart.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Walkers Chapel Cemetery with Ricky Phillips officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Lunsford Bone; children, Tammette Helms, April Andrade and James Michael Bone, Jr.; half-brothers, Phillip Prater and wife, Letha and Timothy Prater; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Mae Bone Prater; and step-father, Carl Prater.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.