James Erby McBrayer

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.