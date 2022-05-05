James Erby McBrayer, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida passed into eternity on April 29, 2022. He was born on June 29, 1940 in Fort Payne, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Bette Bright McBrayer, his son, Jason McBrayer (Heather), daughter, Lisa McBrayer Smith, grandchildren Jarrett McBrayer, Stuart Smith, Lauren Ashley Smith Sims (Chase) and three great-grandchildren Scarlett, Maevalyn and Hilton Sims.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Opal McBrayer, his sister, Demoree, and brother, Troy Wayne and his wife, Diane Walls McBrayer.
He was an accomplished steel guitarist, craftsman, motorcycle enthusiast, Alabama fan, and loved everyone. He has left his footprints on all of our lives.
Celebration of life will be at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Apopka, FL.
Visitation will be 12pm-2pm on Friday May 6th 2022. Graveside service to follow at Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery.