Jane Hill Lount passed away Sunday, September 5 at home with her son and beloved dog Dixie at her bedside.
She is preceded in death by her father H.B. Hill and mother Jessie H. Bartenfield. Brothers William Billy Hill and Clifford Bartenfield Jr. Sister Shirley Hill Ramsey. Husband Bill Lount.
She is survived by her son William Spencer Smith of Cleveland, Tennessee. Sisters Diane Bartenfield and Carolyn Stoop of Dalton, Georgia. Also her adopted sons Andy Gribble of Dalton, Georgia and Nicholas Cochran of Dawsonville, Georgia.
A special thank you to Rachel Goode NP. Also, to Juliah, Natalie, and Venicia at Amedysis Home Health.
Jane will be buried in Fort Payne, Alabama at Glenwood Cemetery using Burt Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services with private burial.
Jane was a very giving lady who was always in the body of Christ. She and Chaplain John Bledsoe formed the Matthew twenty five jail ministry in Dalton in the 1970s. They Witnessed to the prisoners and Jane helped the abused in the jail. Mom always loved being a mom and Spencer was so very blessed having her for his mother.