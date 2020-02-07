Mr. Kenneth Lebron Chadwick Jr., age 39, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Funeral: 3:00 PM on Saturday 2-8-20 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Saturday 2-8-20 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Burnt Church Cemetery
Survivors:
Beloved Children: Avery Chadwick, Ally Chadwick & Bo Chadwick and their Mother: Mindy Jones Chadwick
Mama: Louise Webster
Sisters: Amanda Henderson (Tim) & Amelia Jordan (Shauna)
Nieces & Nephews: Alex, Addy, Arin, Autumn, Annie, Chase & Sarah
Great-Nieces & Nephews: Jax, Nic & Luna Kate
Cousins that he loved dearly
Step-dad: Steve Webster
Step-sister: April Rhoads
Extended Family: Stephanie Hall, Katie Lee, Bonnie Brown & Sara Soltau
Preceded in death by:
Father: Kenneth Lebron Chadwick Sr.
Grandparents: Roy & Mary Malone
Aunt: Great Jo Kincer
The Family is accepting flowers
