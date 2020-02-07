Kenneth Lebron Chadwick Jr.
Mr. Kenneth Lebron Chadwick Jr., age 39, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Funeral: 3:00 PM on Saturday 2-8-20 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Visitation: Saturday 2-8-20 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Burnt Church Cemetery

Survivors:

Beloved Children: Avery Chadwick, Ally Chadwick & Bo Chadwick and their Mother: Mindy Jones Chadwick

Mama: Louise Webster

Sisters: Amanda Henderson (Tim) & Amelia Jordan (Shauna)

Nieces & Nephews: Alex, Addy, Arin, Autumn, Annie, Chase & Sarah

Great-Nieces & Nephews: Jax, Nic & Luna Kate

 Cousins that he loved dearly

Step-dad: Steve Webster

Step-sister: April Rhoads

Extended Family: Stephanie Hall, Katie Lee, Bonnie Brown & Sara Soltau

Preceded in death by:

Father: Kenneth Lebron Chadwick Sr.

Grandparents: Roy & Mary Malone

Aunt: Great Jo Kincer

The Family is accepting flowers

