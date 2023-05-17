Danny Flora
Fort Payne
Danny Flora, 69, of Fort Payne, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Graveside service was 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Glenwood Cemetery. The Rev. John Keefe officiated. The family asked for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Lucy Kendall Thompson
Collinsville
Lucy Kendall Thompson, 73, of Collinsville, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Welcome Grove Cemetery. Bro. Shorty Dover and Bro. Jerry Bryan officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Bessie Mae Kilgore
Fort Payne
Bessie Mae Kilgore, 88, of Fort Payne, died Friday, May 12, 2023. Funeral was 3 p.m. Sunday at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with burial in Fischer Cemetery. The Rev. Perry Jones officiated. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Karen A. Rogers
Guntersville
Karen A. Rogers, 70, of Guntersville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North. No formal services will be held. Geraldine Funeral Home is announcing.
LaVance Bell
Powell
LaVance Bell, 82, of Powell, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Walter Charles Brooks
Valley Head
Walter Charles Brooks, 96, of Valley Head, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence. Graveside service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at New Home Cemetery in Henagar, with burial with military honors. The Rev. Dale Gilbert will officiate; the family requests donations to New Home Baptist Church. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.