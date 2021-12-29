Maj. Ricky Lee Hall

Major Ricky Lee Hall (Rick), 71, of Orange Grove, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Rick was born October 15, 1950, in Fort Payne, Alabama, born to the late William Erby and Jewel Wallace Hall.
After graduating high school, Rick played college basketball at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, where he earned his teaching degree. He then joined the United States Air Force. Rick served our Country for 18 years in the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer, achieving the rank of Major.
After retirement, Rick spent several years teaching and coaching in the Central-West area of Texas. In 2003, Major Hall began instructing the JROTC at Noxubee County High School in the northeastern Mississippi and finished at Columbus High School. He then relocated to Alice High School in 2012, where he retired from teaching in 2017.
Rick ran 16 Marathons, including three in London, the Boston and Dublin. Rick continued to run throughout his life, participating in his last marathon at the age of 58. He was a fan of the University of Alabama sports program especially football and would often shout “Roll Tide.”
Major Rick enjoyed the company of everyone, especially children, he loved asking them what their interests were, like sports or school. He seemed to have a way to make them feel special. If it came to basketball, he would do a little one-on-one. He was a Christian man and a scholar of history.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sonya; his parents, William E. and Jewel Wallace Hall; his sister, Barbara Hall Hamlin; brothers in law, William Hamlin, Leonard Andrew Eason, William Patterson; sister in law, Betty Newsome Hall; nephew, Mark Andrew Eason, all from Fort Payne, Alabama. Major Rick is survived by his wife, Jana Harrington Hall; two sons, J.Austin Hall and Ben Harrington; daughter, Mary Beth Hall, two sisters, Chris (Burma) Hall Watson (Gerald), Linda Hall Patterson and a brother, Ronald J. Hall (Robin), all of Fort Payne, Alabama; many nieces and nephews and extended family. He loved each one dearly.
A memorial service was held at Holmgreen Mortuary with Rev. Vic Andersen officiating on Dec. 22, 2021. Interment will follow at a later date (to be announced) at Fischer Cemetery in Fort Payne, Al.