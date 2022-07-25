Mr. Winston O. Wilks, age 87 of Henagar, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Henagar Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Graham, Bro. David Hairston, and Grandson Winston A. Wilks, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Henagar Cemetery.
Family will receive friends, Monday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26th from 12:00 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Henagar Baptist.
Kerby Funeral Home directing, www.kerbyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers for anyone who would like to donate in memory of Mr. Wilks may do so to:
Alabama Children’s Home
2681 Rocky Ridge Lane
Birmingham, AL 35216
1-888-551-1942
Mr. Wilks co-founded Hudson Company where he served as president and CEO from 1968 until 1992. He has been a member of Henagar Baptist Church since 1954 where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by:
Wife: Faye Nell Hall Wilks
Sons: Winston Alan Wilks and wife Kathy, Kevin Lamar Wilks and wife Karen
7 Grandchildren
21 Great Grandchildren
He is preceded in death by:
Parents: Raymond and Verma Lee Wilks
Brother: Jamey Wilks
Daughter-in-law: Melanie Wilks