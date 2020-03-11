Judy Marlene Tidmore, 72, of Valley Head, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born March 25, 1947 to the late Robert and Virginia Traffenstedt Dooley. Mrs. Tidmore retired from V.I. Prewett and Son Hosiery.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Tidmore; children, Darlene Casey and husband, Michael, Donald Tidmore and wife, Sharon, and James “Buster” Cowart and wife, Pat; sisters, Doris Stone and Lucy Long; grandchildren, Clayton Frazier, Amanda Dukes, Aaron Evett, Mason Tidmore, Nick Wells, and Ashley Cowart; and six great-grandchildren.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.