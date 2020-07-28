Ms. Marjory Beam age 81, of Geraldine passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are set for Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mauldin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Chris) McCreless and Rachel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dessa Faulkner, Zoey Faulkner, Kenzy Faulkner, and Phoenix Dupree; special brother-in-law, Junior Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hiram T. Richey and Myrtle Shirley Richey; sister, Maxine Graves; brother, Kenneth Richey; and son, Anthony “Tony” Lamar Beam.