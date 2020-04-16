Mrs. Jean Igou Harper, 94, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home. She was born May 16, 1925 in DeKalb County to the late William Monroe Igou and Cora Shankles Igou. Mrs. Harper was a member of First Baptist Church. She was the chairperson of Red Cross volunteers since 1962 and volunteered tirelessly at the hospital for many years.
She is survived by her son, Billy Harper and wife, Donna; daughter, Dorothy Jean Nickel; sister, Christine Wade, and husband, Carl; grandchildren, Steve Harper and wife, Rita, Tricia Hughes and husband, Jed, Rebecca Swindle and husband, Curtis, Lori Hay, Todd Harper, and Ryan Harper and wife, Jeanne; 11 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick A. Harper; son Johnny A. Harper; and a great-granddaughter.
Due to gathering restrictions, private services will be held. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Red Cross or Hospice of North Alabama.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff of Hospice of Alabama for their excellent care, especially to Danielle Evans, Clo Wright, and Todd Oldham.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.