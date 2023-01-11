Alene Mae Livingston, 89, of Rome, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Alene was born on January 30, 1933 to Ernest David Bringle and Lily Adeline Bringle in Parsons, Kansas. Alene met and married William (Bill) Forrest Livingston, Sr., an aircraft mechanic, at Brian Air Force Base in 1952 and had their only son, William Forrest Livingston, Jr. on Thanksgiving Day in 1953.
Alene moved to Fort Payne, Alabama in 1955 and then to Rome, Georgia in 1957. She worked as an assistant to Dr. Gilbert at the original Harbin Clinic and moved on to Motor City Contract Loan and later retired from National City Bank in 1989 as a loan officer. She became a member of the West Rome Baptist Church in 1963 and attended church there for 59 years.
Alene collected bird houses and loved her wild birds and planting flowers in her backyard. She loved her faith, her family and her friends. She was seldom found without a smile on her face.
Survivors include her son, William Forrest Livingston, Jr., of Douglasville, Georgia; grandson, William Forrest Livingston III, and his wife, Shannon, of Hiram, Georgia; great granddaughter, Kristin Alena Galloway and her husband, Hunter, of Dallas, Georgia; and great grandson, Bayden Lambert of Hiram, Georgia.
Visitation will be this Friday, January 13th at Good Shepherd Funeral Home located at 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia, 30165 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 pm at West Rome Baptist Church located at 914 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia. Reverend Jarrod Roberts will be officiating.
Parnick Jennings, Sr. of Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.