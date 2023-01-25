Mr. Bobby Joe Townson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Bobby was born on September 16, 1950 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Bobby graduated from Sylvania High School in 1969 and was a great athlete, excelling in any sport he played. Bobby attended Gadsden State Community College before starting work at Kingsbury Homes until the early 90’s. He then worked in the hosiery business for Jack Everett before forming Blue Chip Socks in 1994 with his friend Pete Gustafson. After retiring Bobby enjoyed coaching his daughter Madison in soccer and basketball and loved being around the kids while doing this.
The one sport Bobby loved but never could master was golf, although he made many great friends and had many unforgettable trips while playing enjoying the game. Also anyone that knew him knew that he was a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide football fan and enjoyed going to games immensely. Bobby had a kind heart and helped countless people over the years. Everyone has a Bobby Townson story and his memory will live on forever.
He is survived by:
Daughter: Madison Jade Townson (Jordan Carter)
Preceded in death by:
Father: William Townson
Mother: Viola Catchings
Brother: Wayne Townson
Sister: Virginia Bailey
The Family is accepting flowers.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne. The family is having a private graveside service.