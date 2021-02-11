Jimmy Nelson Longshore, age 79 of the Mt. Vernon community, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mr. Longshore was born on April 25, 1941 to the late Marvin & Sally Appleton Longshore in the Mt. Vernon community.
Due to COVI-19 concerns, the family will have a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Longshore Cemetery, 1806 Lakeview Dr., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
He is survived by his sister, Emma Gravitt; and brother & sister-in-law, Ronnie & Beth Longshore.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Longshore; parents; brothers, Bob Longshore and Charles Longshore; and sisters, Elizabeth Lovett, Martha Gilliland and Sarah Tucker.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.