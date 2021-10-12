Dawn Tilley Wheeler, age 56 of Henagar passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Highlands Medical Center.
Graveside Service is Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:00am at Pleasant View Cemetery with Pastor Wormy Wiseman and Pastor Phillip Gilland officiating.
Kerby Funeral Home directing, www.kerbyfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by:
Husband: David A. Wheeler of Henagar
2 Sons: David Lee Wheeler (Missy) of Henagar
J.T. Wheeler (Candis) of Henagar
2 Brothers: Jimmy Sauls (Jo) of Pisgah
Junior Sauls of Pisgah
9 Grandchildren
Aunt: Barbara Cushing of Hartselle
Several Nieces and Nephews
She is preceded in death by:
Parents: Daniel and Edna Tilley
2 Brothers: Danny Tilley and Johnny Tilley
1 Sister: Sissy Sauls Fortenberry
Mrs. Wheeler was a founding member of Crossover Cowboy Church.