Dawn Tilley Wheeler

Dawn Tilley Wheeler, age 56 of Henagar passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Highlands Medical Center. 

Graveside Service is Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:00am at Pleasant View Cemetery with Pastor Wormy Wiseman and Pastor Phillip Gilland officiating.

She is survived by: 

Husband: David A. Wheeler of Henagar

2 Sons: David Lee Wheeler (Missy) of Henagar

J.T. Wheeler (Candis) of Henagar

2 Brothers: Jimmy Sauls (Jo) of Pisgah

Junior Sauls of Pisgah

9 Grandchildren

Aunt: Barbara Cushing of Hartselle

Several Nieces and Nephews

She is preceded in death by: 

Parents: Daniel and Edna Tilley

2 Brothers: Danny Tilley and Johnny Tilley

1 Sister: Sissy Sauls Fortenberry

Mrs. Wheeler was a founding member of Crossover Cowboy Church.

