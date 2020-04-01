Albert Colvin age 62 of Ider, AL passed away on Saturday, Marc 28, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Children: Brandi Ladd of Sylvania, AL
Tyler Colvin and wife Brittany of Jasper, TN
Lara Cahill and husband Logan of Decatur, AL
Wife: Sherry Colvin of Sylvania, AL
6 Siblings: Barbara Smothers of Bryant, AL,
Janice Edmondson of Fort Payne, AL,
Shiela Sutphin of Fort Payne, AL,
Donnie Colvin of Fort Payne, AL,
Ronnie Colvin of Fort Payne, AL,
Donna Ozment of South Carolina.
5 Grandchildren: Emma Ladd, Austin VanAllman, Ethan Blevins, Cayla Blevins & Zowie Cahill
Several Nieves & Nephews.