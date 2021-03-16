Madeline Hudson Shanks, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 9th of March 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Madeline was born on the 27th of June, 1923 in Athens, Alabama. She was a longtime Alabamian living in Birmingham, Ft. Payne, Athens and finally Huntsville, Alabama.
She spent the last year of her life in Houston, Texas.
Maw Maw as she was affectionately nicknamed by her grandchildren was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was a wonderful cook, rose gardener and voracious reader. We will all remember her famous Sunday lunches with fried chicken and chocolate pie.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thaddeus James Shanks (Thad) and her son James Roland Shanks (Jim).
She is survived by George Thaddeus Shanks and wife Lynn, Jane Shanks Bonham and husband James and Daughter-in-Law Pam Jones Shanks.
Her grandchildren Davis Bonham and wife Blayne, Margaret Born and husband Matt, John Bonham, Tennille Sherrin and husband Ricky, Roland Shanks and wife Leah, Casey Papp, Sara Sharp, Michael Shanks and 12 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20th at 11:00am, in Forrest Cemetery, Gadsden, Alabama. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to your local Food Bank, Alabama Kidney Assoc., 1311 North Memorial Parkway, Suite 300, Huntsville Alabama 35801 or the charity of your choice.