Lucille Arther, 92, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born December 4, 1928 to the late Cecil and Nellie Hulgan.
Mrs. Arther loved her church, Ruhama Baptist, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was an active member of the Lookout Mountain Homemakers and she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and quilting.
She loved to visit those who were sick, send cards, and enjoyed making a sharing walker bags and bibs for those in need.
She was also a supporter of the Dogtown First Department and a former board member of the ARC of DeKalb County.
Mrs. Arther enjoyed participating in the Mrs. Golden Girl pageants and line dancing with the Silver Liners. She loved to watch Braves baseball.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruhama Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte Eberhart (Don); son Brian Arther (Sandra); daughter-in-law Donna Arther; grandchildren Jeff Eberhart (Ginger), Dana Wright (Matt), Todd Arther, Nanette Wynn (Rusty), Molley Graham (Josh Crane), Christina Beaty (John), and Nick Horne (Amber); great-grandchildren Michael and Steven Eberhart, Ashley and Cole Wright, Rusty Wynn II, Micah Graham, Matthew Skyler Young, Olivia Beaty, Ashley Houston, Mia, Alex, and Jacob Horne; brother Duward Hulgan (Theresa); sister Gwen Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Arther, sons Travis Arther and Scottie Arther, daughter Wydeen Burt, brothers Raymond, Vernon, and Johnny Wayne Hulgan, sisters Freda Kay Pruitt and Wilma Green.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.