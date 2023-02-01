Cathy Lynn Bishop
Henagar
Cathy Lynn Bishop, 67, of Henagar, died Jan. 29, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Thomas officiating. Burial following in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Freda Elizabeth Johnson
Powell
Freda Elizabeth Johnson, 80, of Powell, died Jan. 28, 2023. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Feb. 2 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Bobby Lee Knowles
Fyffe
Bobby Lee Knowles, 75, of Fyffe, died Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Feb. 1 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Adams officiating. Burial following in Corinth Cemetery.
Polly Sue Eberhart
Marietta, Georgia
Polly Sue Eberhart, 91, of Marietta, GA, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Burial followed in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
Vicky Durham
Boaz
Vicky Durham, 74, of Boaz, died Jan. 29, 2023 at her residence. A graveside memorial service is at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.