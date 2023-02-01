Cathy Lynn Bishop

Henagar

Cathy Lynn Bishop, 67, of Henagar, died Jan. 29, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Thomas officiating. Burial following in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Freda Elizabeth Johnson

Powell

Freda Elizabeth Johnson, 80, of Powell, died Jan. 28, 2023. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Feb. 2 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Bobby Lee Knowles

Fyffe

Bobby Lee Knowles, 75, of Fyffe, died Jan. 30, 2023. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Feb. 1 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Adams officiating. Burial following in Corinth Cemetery.

Polly Sue Eberhart

Marietta, Georgia

Polly Sue Eberhart, 91, of Marietta, GA, died Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Burial followed in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.

Vicky Durham

Boaz

Vicky Durham, 74, of Boaz, died Jan. 29, 2023 at her residence. A graveside memorial service is at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.