Claudia Inez Faulkner Miller, age 89 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mrs. Miller was born on October 2, 1930 to the late Arch & Ellen Pope Faulkner in Dekalb County. She was of Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her children; Elaine Miller and Henry Miller, III and wife, Kay; grandchild, Lyrica (Tip) Pack; great-grandchildren, Raina Pack, Gage Pack and Jordan Pack; great-great grandchildren, Beau Stephens, Emie Pack, Maverick Moses, And Leo Pack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Miller, Jr. in 2004; parents, and several brothers and sisters.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.