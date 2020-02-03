Claudia Inez Faulkner Miller
Claudia Inez Faulkner Miller, age 89 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mrs. Miller was born on October 2, 1930 to the late Arch & Ellen Pope Faulkner in Dekalb County. She was of Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her children; Elaine Miller and Henry Miller, III and wife, Kay; grandchild, Lyrica (Tip) Pack; great-grandchildren, Raina Pack, Gage Pack and Jordan Pack; great-great grandchildren, Beau Stephens, Emie Pack, Maverick Moses, And Leo Pack.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Miller, Jr. in 2004; parents, and several brothers and sisters.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

