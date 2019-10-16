Joy Elizabeth Brittain McKaig, age 54, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. She was born July 27th, 1965. She was a 1983 graduate of Fort Payne High School and attended Northeast State and Jacksonville State University. Anyone who knew Joy knew of her deep and passionate love for horses, music and her son Alex. Joy attended New Oregon United Methodist Church and had many long time friends. Joy truly loved life. Diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis and losing her right leg to infection at such a young age, she always kept a positive outlook and found a way to laugh in the midst of her circumstances. She is preceded in death by her mother Sandy Brittain. Survived by her son, Alex McKaig; father, Roy Brittain; step mother Mary Brittain; sister, Jody (Jeff) Lantz; nieces, Erica and Ella Lantz; Nephews, Drew, Michael, and Daniel Lantz. Family, friends, and others whose lives Joy touched are invited to Burt Funeral Home, 2100 Gault Ave North Fort Payne, AL 35967. Visitation will be at 12:00pm and service at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18.