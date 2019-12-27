June Shirey
Mrs. June Shirey age 81 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence.  Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Starling officiating.  Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29th from 4PM - 8PM and Monday, December 30th from 12PM – 2PM.

Survivors

Husband of 63 ½ Years:  Benny J. Shirey of Sylvania, AL

2 Sons:  Ben Shirey and wife Robin Shirey of Rosalie, AL

Todd Shirey and wife Renea of Sylvania, AL

5 Grandchildren:  Taylor, Kayleigh, Ashlyn, Jay & Annie

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Dec 30
Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
