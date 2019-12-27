Mrs. June Shirey age 81 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Starling officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29th from 4PM - 8PM and Monday, December 30th from 12PM – 2PM.
Survivors
Husband of 63 ½ Years: Benny J. Shirey of Sylvania, AL
2 Sons: Ben Shirey and wife Robin Shirey of Rosalie, AL
Todd Shirey and wife Renea of Sylvania, AL
5 Grandchildren: Taylor, Kayleigh, Ashlyn, Jay & Annie