Charles Darrell Scott, age 78, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Son of the late W. A. and Kathryn Scott, he is survived by Polly Scott of Columbiana, Alabama, and four children, Kari Scott and Darren Scott, both of Dallas, Texas; Thad Scott of Columbiana, Alabama; Emily Scott Killingsworth (Jeff) of Alabaster, Alabama, and two grandchildren, Janna Killingsworth and Lynn Killingsworth.
He is also survived by two brothers, Bill Scott and Harlan “Zeke” Scott, and four sisters, Joyce Dobbins (Donny), Kay Benefield (Mike), Freida Kilpatrick (Lynn) and Lisa Murdock, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Scott (Sherrill) and David Scott (Glenda) and his sister, Rhonda Scott Schillinger (Bruce).
Darrell was a fighter for truth and freedom, always defending them both, and deeply loved his family who will miss him today and always.
A family memorial will be held later in the Spring, a season of rebirth and renewal.