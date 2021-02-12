Nathan Carroll Lawless, age 48, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
He was born again Christian. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte in Florida. Nathan loved his family dearly and enjoyed fall weather, The Smoky Mountains, Football (Especially Auburn), and loved super corny dad jokes!
He is survived by his loving wife Sonya and twin daughters, Ruby and Emme. Parents; Ronald and Janie Lawless of Ft. Payne, AL, Brother; Matthew (Misty) Sandrock, AL, Mother-in-law; Marti Widby Lewis, Peach Tree Corners, GA, Father-in-law; Clarence “Sonny” (Patrice) Widby, Sr., Brother-in-laws; Clarence “Budd” Widby, Jr., Jeff (Anita) Widby, Sister-in-law; Amanda (Ryan) Nafzigger, Special Uncle and Aunt; Wesley and Brenda Hemphill, Special Aunt; Carolyn Hemphill. Best friends Steve and Brandie Brown, Winder, GA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sumter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Education Fund for Ruby and Emme 6408 Cedarbreeze Road Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences may be made at Mmynattfh.com.