Lee Bagwell Keller, 73, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away July 23, 2021 at UAB Medical Center. Mrs. Keller was born August 27, 1947 in South Carolina.
She earned her bachelors and master’s degree from Clemson University and later earned a PhD. in Psychology from Purdue University.
For many years, she enjoyed working with children as she taught at Blessed Sacrament Preschool in West Lafayette, Indiana. She attended Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church after retiring to Fort Payne.
A funeral mass is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29th at Our Lady of the Valley with rosary beginning at 3 p.m.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, John Keller; children Loretta Shaw, Joy Keller, and John Michael Keller; grandchildren Victoria Margaret Rose Keller-Settin and Austin Shaw; brother Press “Buster” Brown; and beloved pets Peggy Sue, Ruby, Ollie, and Kiki.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Thurman Bagwell and Essie Irene Bagwell, sisters Amy Johnson, Janie Robertson, and Ann Pope.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.