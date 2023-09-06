Death notices

Shelby Jean Palmer
Naples, Florida
Shelby Jean Palmer, 84, of Naples, Florida, died August 29, 2023. There was no funeral service. Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, South Carolina was in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Jackson
Lookout Mountain, Georgia
Patrick Jackson, 62, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, died Friday, Septemeber 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital. Funeral service was held Monday, September 4, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Straight Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Dion McSpadden
Fort Payne
Dion McSpadden, 50, of Fort Payne passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Joseph Kenneth Roark
Cedar Bluff
Joseph Kenneth Roark, 48, of Cedar Bluff died on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center. Visitation will be 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday 9-7-23 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Muriel Dean Ogle
Fort Payne
Muriel Dean Ogle, 84, of Fort Payne, died Thursday, August 31, 2023. Funeral Services were Monday, September 4, 20223 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Dr. Frank Chandler officiating. Burial was in Nazareth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Glennis Faye Hall
Geraldine
Glennis Faye Hall, 82, of Geraldine, died Friday, September 1, 2023. Funeral services were held Monday September 4, 2023 from Geraldine First Baptist Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Charles Jones and Bro. Max Roden officiated. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.