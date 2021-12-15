Scott Jeffrey Thornton, 47, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on 11 December 2021.
He was born to parents William Thornton and Debbie Thornton, on March 3, 1973, in Hamilton, Ontario.
He graduated from E.L. Crossley in 1990. Scott worked as a Concrete Foreman for 25 years. After 25 years of service, he was injured in a work-related accident in 1998 which ended his working career.
Scott’s constant physical pain, mobility issues and brain injury never defined him. In fact, his love for God, life, and above all his family was always what resonated with him. His legacy is not measured in money or accolades – his legacy is the love he shared with every person he ever met.
Scott met Melissa Marie Thornton in 1990. They were married on April 24, 1993, in Tintern, Ontario. Together they raised three children: Connor Scott Thornton, Owen Irvin Lee Thornton, Carlee Jean Thornton.
Scott is survived by wife Melissa, son Connor and wife Trina, son Owen Irvin Lee and wife Ashley, daughter Carlee Jean and husband Ben. Brother Jay and wife Kim and nieces Serena and Alexa. Brother Jaime wife Sam and niece Kylee. Brother Brian wife Jenny and nieces Alivia, Addison, Ava, and Ashley.
He was preceded in death by mother Debbie Thornton, father William Thornton, grandfather Jack Barr and Grandmother Jean Barr.
The family has entrusted Burt Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday 2:00pm central time at Fort Payne Church of Christ 513 Grand Ave NW Fort Payne Alabama 35967. Michael Stephens minister of Wellandport Church of Christ will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B.I.AN. Brain Injury Association of Niagara where Scott was a member www.bianiagara.org To share condolences online, visit https://www.facebook.com/melissa.thornton.948.