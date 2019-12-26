The honorable, Judge Robert Daniel “Dan” Beck, age 73 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Beck was born on July 23, 1946 to the late William Morris & Vera Inez Isbell Beck in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Dan spent his life as a true public servant enjoying his community, family and friends. He loved to watch football, read Science Fiction, and spend time with his grandsons. Beginning his life, in 1946 as the son of an Alabama Legislator spending many days with his father in Montgomery listening to major Civil Rights changes being made across the state of Alabama. Through this family exposure to make the world a better place for all, he became a local Judge and Attorney in 1983.
Dan was a graduate of Fort Payne High School, class of 1964, Marion Institute with an Associate of Arts, class of 1966. Soon after, attending University of Alabama in 1966. Graduating from Jacksonville State University, class of 1979 with a Bachelor of Science. Cumberland School of Law at Sanford University where he graduated in May, 1983 with his Juris Doctorate.
Dan received many honors in his lifetime. He will tell you his very first honor was receiving his Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout in 1959 where he was a member of Troop 63. Would then represent the United States of America in the Vietnam War. Dan was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Heroism and Ground Combat on June 4, 1970 while in the Republic of Vietnam. After leaving Vietnam he moved to Florida when he met the love of his life and married, Nelee Jo Davis. In 1975 they would have his pride a joy, a daughter, Jamie. Moving back to Alabama from Florida to attend Law school and join the family law firm started by his grandfather John Isbell in 1896. He went on to be a Distinguished Service Judge, a Special Assistant Attorney General in the State of Alabama under Governor, George Wallace, and many times named legal secretary “boss of the year.” He always said, “I work for them, they don't work for me.”
Dan was a member of the Alabama Bar Association in DeKalb County Alabama, Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity while attending the University of Alabama and the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity international, Cordell Hull chapter while attending law school at Cumberland University, proudly filled a seat on the Board of Directors at Gadsden State University with the Cardinal Foundation, and a sunday school teacher with the Robert Purdy Sunday School class at the First United Methodist Church until his passing on December 22, 2019.
In his passing, he was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 28th at the First United Methodists Church, Fort Payne with Military honors. We would also like to invite friends and family to join us in the Christian Life Center for fellowship after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation sent to Comer Scout Reservation, (attn. Brian Bobo) 16490 County Road 89, Mentone, Alabama 35984
Mr. Beck is survived by his daughter, Jamie Beck; son, Daniel Bolliger and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Gibson Beck-Glaze, Reece Beck-Glaze and Malena, Alia, and Madita Nel Bolliger; nephews, Marcellus H. Jagoe IV and wife, Betty, Bobby Van Jagoe, Robert Dan Jagoe and wife, Deborah, and John Eugene Beck and wife, Allison; niece, Courtney Jane Jagoe and wife, Allyson; several great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Ramona Dodd Beck.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelee Josephine Davis Beck in 2012; parents; brother, William Morris Beck, II; sister & brother-in-law, Francis Jagoe Beck & Marcellus Hay Jagoe, III; and nephew, William Morris Beck, III.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.