Patsy “Patti” Linda McGee, 72, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Keith Henderson and wife, Kelly, Stevie Henderson and wife, Katherine, Doug Henderson, and Markeita “Marty” Henderson; brothers, Harold Black and wife, Lonnie, and Winston Black; sisters, Ruth Anderson and Wanda Callahan and husband, Jerry; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and very special friends John and Juanita McGuire.
She was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Lavder Wells Black and siblings, Jimmy and Wilburn Black, Mary Henderson, Alice Hunneycutt, and Carolyn Willoughby.
