Michael Anthony Hale, 64, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
He was born January 14, 1957 to the late Frank Hollin Hale and Mary Sue Blalock Hale. Mike was a member of Gault Avenue Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Mitchell officiating and eulogy given by Steve Henry. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda Ogle Hale; daughters, Kimberly Whittle and Kynlee Andrews Hale; sons, Scott Whittle and Dray Andrews Hale; grandchildren, Austin Whittle and wife, Taylor, Ashley Andrews, Lesley Andrews Jenkins and husband, Freddy, Layden Knight, Aiden Jerry Whittle, Kallan Whittle, and Callan Whittle; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Andrews, Brayden Esslinger, Zaine Robinson, Jayden Whittle, Graysen Whittle, Bryn Anne Whittle, Blair Austin Whittle, Jaxsyn Jenkins, Trinity Jenkins, and Alyssa Andrews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandchildren, Angel Whittle and Ryder Morgan.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.