Eric Lee Hunt, 30, of Fyffe, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born on March 3, 1991 in Fort Payne to Woody Hunt and Monica Leath Brown. He was a welder at Valley Joist. Eric enjoying riding his motorcycle and spending time with his boys. He was an avid outdoorsman and Auburn fan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. L.A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Little River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
He is survived by his father Wood Hunt (Christy); mother Monica Brown (Jeff); girlfriend Candace Traylor; children Devin Hunt, Ryker Hunt, Ruger Hunt, Payton Britt, Luke Underwood, and Mason Underwood; siblings Madison Hunt (Anthoney Smith), Cody Brown, Natalie Brown-Smith (Nick), Madison Long, and Chae Long; grandmother Shirley Groat, niece and nephew Magnolia Smith and Sawyer Huffstutler; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cecil and Diana Hunt, Fred W. Leath, Jr., and Thomas Groat.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.